Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Darren Senior had a "profound and deeply disturbing sexual interest" in children

A sports centre worker who sexually assaulted a girl and filmed children getting changed has been jailed.

Bradford Crown Court heard Darren Senior set up recording devices in changing rooms at Tong Sports Centre and Richard Dunn Sports Centre.

After his arrest, police found swimming costumes in his car and indecent images of children at his home.

The 42-year-old, of Eastborough Crescent, Dewsbury, was jailed for five years and three months.

Senior worked at Tong Sports Centre as a part-time duty manager and sexually assaulted the young girl while she was on a swimming visit with her family in March.

The court heard he falsely told the family the female changing rooms were out of order, then approached the girl in the male changing room while her parents were showering nearby.

Judge Jonathan Rose told the girl's parents they were in no way to blame for what happened and said the girl's courage in reporting the crime led to the rest of Senior's offending coming to light.

Image copyright Google Image caption Darren Senior worked at Richard Dunn Sports Centre (pictured) and Tong Sports Centre

Sophie Drake, prosecuting, said Senior had previously worked as a lifeguard at the Richard Dunn Sports Centre between 2009 and 2011.

Video clips found at his home showed him setting up concealed cameras at both leisure centres and at a toilet in an unknown location, despite him attempting to blame a fictitious friend for the offending.

At a previous court hearing, he admitted a series of offences including sexual assault of a girl under 13, possession of indecent images, making indecent images and voyeurism.

Judge Rose said Senior had a "profound and deeply disturbing sexual interest" in children and imposed an extended licence period of five years to run after his sentence is served.