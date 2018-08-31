Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The youth, who cannot be named, appeared at the Old Bailey in London

A 15-year-old boy from Bradford is to stand trial next year accused of a terror offence and making an explosive substance.

He is accused of making a pair of carbon dioxide canisters, drilled and clipped together, between May and August this year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in custody at the Old Bailey in central London.

He is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 18 February.

The boy is also charged with possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a terrorist, namely a document entitled "Anarchist's Corner".

He is further charged with making an explosive substance "under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that you were not making it for a lawful object".

The defendant was arrested on 10 August by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

When asked in court for his nationality, the boy said: "British, white."

He was remanded in custody until 7 January.