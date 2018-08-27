Crowds flock to Leeds West Indian carnival
Thousands of people have gathered in Leeds for the city's West Indian Carnival and parade.
The event, now in its 51st year, is claimed to be Europe's longest-running Caribbean carnival parade.
On the 50th anniversary in 2017 more than 100,000 people turned out to celebrate the event.
The parade of colourful floats makes it way through the Chapeltown area of the city, starting and ending at Potternewton Park.
Founder and organiser of the carnival Arthur France said it was "extremely important" to the city of Leeds.
"It reminds you of who you are, where we came from, and come to celebrate what our forefathers gave their yesterday for our today and we should never forget that," he said.
Mr France added: "We should celebrate because we spend too much time on the negatives in life, we're only on this earth for a short time and it's important that we do have some celebration."
Arthur France said visitors to the carnival were being treated to the atmosphere and spectacle of a real West Indian carnival.
West Yorkshire Police said the early revellers gathering for the carnival at Potternewton Park were "a happy community".
Carnival king 2018 Sephbon Condor said: "It feels amazing. To be out here and to be the centre of attention after 10 months' work feels like heaven, I'm loving every second."