A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Thursday.

Mark Long, 45, was found with serious injuries at flat in South Baileygate, Pontefract, at about 02:40 BST.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

Sean Keena, 39, also of South Baileygate, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.