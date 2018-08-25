Man charged with murder over Pontefract flat death
- 25 August 2018
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Thursday.
Mark Long, 45, was found with serious injuries at flat in South Baileygate, Pontefract, at about 02:40 BST.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
Sean Keena, 39, also of South Baileygate, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.