Pontefract death prompts murder inquiry

  • 24 August 2018
South Baileygate, Pontefract Image copyright Google
Image caption The 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries at a property in South Baileygate, Pontefract

The death of a man who was found injured at a property in West Yorkshire is being treated as murder.

The 45-year-old man was found in South Baileygate, Pontefract, in the early hours of Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the man's death and is currently in police custody, the force added.

