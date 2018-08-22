Image copyright Google Image caption The chicken was found in the grounds of Farsley Cricket Club on Saturday

A chicken which was put to sleep after being found with severe burns was deliberately set on fire, the RSPCA believes.

The bird was found in the grounds of Farsley Cricket Club on Saturday in a "terrible state".

Mr Hutton said it was more than likely the chicken had been set alight by someone deliberately.

This story contains a distressing image.

"She was curled up when I arrived and unable to stand. She had severe burns to her whole body and a large wound on her back end.

"I took her straight to the vets but sadly she was suffering to such a degree that they decided she should be put to sleep immediately," he said.

"I'm keeping an open mind as to what might have happened to her but it's difficult to imagine how else she could have ended up so badly burned unless someone has set her on fire."

The RSPCA is appealing for information and is also trying to trace the chicken's owner.