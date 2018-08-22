Image copyright Google Image caption Callers to the hospital's reception heard a recorded message telling them the site had closed temporarily

A private hospital has been closed by police after an assault in the car park of the building.

Police were called to Birkby Hall Road, near the privately-run Huddersfield BMI hospital, in West Yorkshire, at about 00:05 BST on Wednesday.

A man suffered serious injuries during an altercation, with the attack believed to be targeted, West Yorkshire Police said.

The hospital said it was closed while a police investigation was carried out.

BMI said the incident "did not involve our patients or staff" and it had been in touch with patients who were due to attend.

The injured man is being treated for non-life threatening hand injuries at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Callers to Huddersfield BMI hospital's reception were directed to a recorded message telling them it would be closed until 07:00 BST on Thursday "due to a major incident".