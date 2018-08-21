Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clothes shop Flannels, in Leeds city centre, has been targeted again by ram-raiders.

A designer clothes store has been targeted by ram-raiders for the third time in eight months.

The front window of the Flannels shop in Leeds was smashed on Monday evening by a Nissan, which was then abandoned.

Video recorded by a passer-by shows two other vehicles at the scene in Vicar Lane being loaded up by the gang, which police believe fled in a black BMW.

It is thought a bus driver attempted to slow the raiders' escape by parking a bus in front of the store.

Image caption A Nissan was reversed into a front window at the Vicar Lane store

Image caption It is believed three vehicles were used during the raid

Officers hope CCTV from onboard the bus and mobile phone footage filmed by onlookers may provide evidence.

The store was damaged in December 2017 and again in June in similar incidents.