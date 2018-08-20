Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The car was spotted on a road in Cullingworth with four people asleep inside

Four people were caught sleeping in a stolen car found parked on a street in West Yorkshire.

Police officers boxed in the Volkswagen with their vehicles and arrested the occupants.

They were held on suspicion of burglary in Baildon, West Yorkshire, from where the car was taken.

The vehicle was found in Cullingworth about seven miles from the scene of the burglary, early on Monday. No further details have yet been released.

