Image caption The Mercedes car had mounted the pavement, police said

A woman who was seriously injured when a traffic light fell on her as it was hit by a car has died from her injuries.

Janet Kaywood, 58, from Bradford, has died in hospital after been hit by the light in the city centre on 3 August, said West Yorkshire Police.

The traffic light fell when it was hit by a silver Mercedes C180 that had mounted the pavement on Barry Street at the junction with Sunbridge Road.

The force is appealing for witnesses.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car before the crash or who witnessed it earlier this month, the force said.

More stories from Yorkshire