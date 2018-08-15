Image copyright PA Image caption The trust has ceased "all work on the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary", it said

A three-day strike by hospital staff over plans to remove them from the NHS payroll has been called off.

Workers at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals - run by Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust - were due to strike from Monday.

The trust had wanted to move cleaning and canteen staff, IT personnel and maintenance workers to another firm.

However, the trust has ceased "all work on the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary", it said.

Unison said it had been told of the decision to stop the plans by the trust at a meeting earlier this week.