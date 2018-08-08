Chapeltown fatal shooting: Man and woman arrested
- 8 August 2018
Two more people have been arrested after a man died in a shooting.
Christopher Lewis, 24, died on 2 August, a day after he was shot in Reginald Street in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for murder and a 29-year-old woman has been arrested for assisting an offender, police said.
A total of 11 people have been arrested over the shooting and officers said the investigation continues.