Image caption An air ambulance took Christopher Lewis to hospital after he was shot in Reginald Street

Two more people have been arrested after a man died in a shooting.

Christopher Lewis, 24, died on 2 August, a day after he was shot in Reginald Street in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for murder and a 29-year-old woman has been arrested for assisting an offender, police said.

A total of 11 people have been arrested over the shooting and officers said the investigation continues.