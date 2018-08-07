Image copyright Facebook Image caption The men who died in the crash were, clockwise from top left: Zeeshan Khalid, Tayyab Siddique, Arbaaz Hussain and Murtza Chaudhry

Four friends killed in a car crash had overtaken two police vehicles before hitting a tree, an inquest has heard.

Murtza Chaudhry, 21, had been driving the BMW which was also carrying Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20 and Tayyab Siddique, 22 when it crashed on Toller Lane in Bradford on 2 August.

The car was being followed by officers after it overtook a marked and an unmarked police car.

An inquest into their deaths has been opened and adjourned.

Detailing the circumstances leading up the crash, coroner's official Bernard Tate said: "There was a marked police car followed by an unmarked police car.

"These two were following in tandem but only by coincidence, as they happened to be travelling on the same road at the same time."

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption All four men, who were from Bradford, died at the scene

After overtaking the two police cars, the BMW was then pursued by the unmarked police vehicle.

Mr Tate said: "Once the unmarked police car rounded the bend, it has seen that the car has hit a tree."

The official cause of death was given as "multiple injuries" and "road traffic collision".

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement released on Friday, it said there was "no indication" that the unmarked West Yorkshire Police vehicle had made contact with the BMW in the lead-up to the collision.