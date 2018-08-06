Image caption An air ambulance was used to take Christopher Lewis to hospital

Police investigating a fatal shooting in "broad daylight" on a Leeds street have arrested a further four people.

Christopher Lewis, 24, from the city, died on Thursday, a day after he was shot in Reginald Street in the city's Chapeltown area.

Two men, 26 and 23 years old, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody, said West Yorkshire Police.

Two other men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested over the weekend and have been released pending further inquiries.

Seven people in all have been arrested so far in the investigation.

Two men, aged 24 and 23, and a 22-year-old woman who were arrested previously have also been released pending further inquiries.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley said: "This shooting happened in broad daylight in a busy part of Leeds so we firmly believe that there are people who witnessed this incident and who know who is responsible, but have yet to contact police."