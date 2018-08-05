Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Many of the participants decided to step out in style for the event

Thousands of people have turned out for the annual Pride parade and celebrations in Leeds.

Up to 120 floats took part in the procession through the city centre, organisers said.

The event started at Millennium Square before winding its way through the city centre to Lower Briggate.

Paul Mattison, of Leeds Pride, estimated that 50,000 people were on the streets for the event and said the support was "overwhelming".

Organisers describe the parade, which has been running since 2006, as "Yorkshire's biggest celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans life".

West Yorkshire Police estimated that at least 40,000 took to the streets for the parade.

Image copyright Darren Williams Image caption Police and the event's organisers estimated there were more than 40,000 people at the event

Director of Leeds Pride Liaqat Ali, said: "It's massively important that Pride events still happen.

"It's not the protest that it was, but it's still so relevant now, there's about 70 countries where it's still illegal to be gay.

"Leeds is actually leading the way, we're one of the few Prides that is still free and open to everyone regardless of age, gender, sexuality -anything like that - it's open to everyone."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police officers working on Sunday showed their support for the Leeds Pride celebration

Image copyright Darren Williams Image caption Buildings in the city centre were decorated for the weekend

Image copyright Darren Williams Image caption Crowds gathered in the city centre as the parade got under way