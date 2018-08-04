A 90-year-old vulnerable woman has been attacked and robbed by a masked man who broke into her home in the early hours of Saturday.

The man, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, broke into the victim's home in the little Horton area of Bradford.

He attacked the woman and stole cash from the house before leaving.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called shortly before 05:00 BST to the property and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Insp Amanda Middleton said: "Quite rightly, I believe this incident will cause outrage to the general public that someone would attack an elderly, vulnerable woman in her own home.

"I can ensure the local community that an extensive investigation is already underway and we are committed to identifying the perpetrator and ensuring they are brought to justice."

Police are appealing for anyone "who heard or witnessed anything suspicious in the area" at the time of the offence to come forward.