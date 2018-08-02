Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption John Westland was serving a sentence for rape and grievous bodily harm when he used a broken bottle of aftershave to kill his cellmate

A prisoner who used a broken bottle of aftershave to murder his "baby killer" cellmate has been jailed for life.

Liam Deane, 22, from Wakefield, was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds in the early hours of 12 November.

He had been jailed for the murder of his two-day-old daughter last October.

John Westland, 29, who was serving a sentence for rape and grievous bodily harm, was convicted of Deane's murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court and will serve a minimum of 19 years.

Sentencing him, Judge Rodney Jameson QC told the inmate: "You told the jury that you believed Liam Deane was a sex offender, but he was not.

"He had committed a very serious crime, but had admitted it from the first and was trying to come to terms with what he had done.

"It is an unfortunate consequence of life in prison that those who are themselves guilty of serious offences, as you were, will find another inmate to look down on.

"Given the nature of your own conviction, some might find that to be rank hypocrisy."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police/PA Image caption Liam Deane was jailed for murdering his newborn baby daughter last October

West Yorkshire Police described Deane's killing of his newborn daughter as "an appalling crime that tore her family apart", but said he was entitled to serve his time in prison.

During Westland's week-long trial, jurors heard the inmate used a broken bottle of aftershave to kill his cellmate and the victim had showed signs of asphyxiation caused by pressure to his head and face.

Deane was found covered in blood in a cell by prison guards at about 05:30 GMT.

Shards of glass were found on a chair near the bunk bed with fingerprints matching Westland's.

Westland told the jury Deane was regularly called a "baby killer" around the prison and faced daily threats and taunting because of the nature of his conviction.

He also said his cellmate was in financial debt with other prisoners.

Westland, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was originally jailed in 2008 after he admitted raping and assaulting a woman in her 50s who he had met in a nightclub.

At the time, Oxford Crown Court heard he punched his victim in the face and left her with serious injuries, including a fractured jaw. He also had a string of previous convictions for attacking older women.