Image copyright Google Image caption An unmarked police car was following a vehicle in Bradford

Four people have died in a car crash during a police pursuit in Bradford.

The crash happened at about 05:30 BST on Bingley Road at the junction with Toller Lane. The four who died are all male, West Yorkshire Police said.

Bingley Road has been closed and is likely to remain sealed off for most of Thursday.

The crash was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), with evidence being gathered at the scene.

The IOPC confirmed an investigation had started.

"It's understood an unmarked West Yorkshire Police car was following the car before the crash," a spokesperson said.