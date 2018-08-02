Image caption The 24-year-old man was taken from the scene by air ambulance

A man is critically ill after being shot on a street in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Reginald Street in the Chapeltown area of the city at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance after suffering "a life-threatening injury".

Armed officers were called to the scene on Wednesday and officers want to speak to any witnesses to the shooting. Patrols are continuing.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is clearly a very serious incident and a full investigation is under way into the firearms discharge on Reginald Street.

"The 24-year-old victim received life-threatening injuries as a result of what took place and is being treated in hospital.

"There may well have been people around in the area at the time the incident occurred and I would urge anyone who saw would took place to contact us on 101 quoting log 1730 of Wednesday 1 August."