Two children were taken to hospital after a child accidentally set fire to a room while playing with a lighter, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.

Crews were called to the property in Cutler Heights, Bradford at 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

A woman and six children managed to escape the property prior to their arrival but one child needed to be resuscitated at the scene.

The child is now in a stable condition, the fire service said.

Fire service area manager Nick Smith said the family had a "lucky escape".

"Thankfully the home had a working smoke alarm and if it wasn't for the quick actions of the family and neighbours the outcome could have been much worse," he said.

He added that it was important matches and lighters be kept out of the reach of children.