Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Robinson founded the English Defence League in 2009 but quit the group in 2013

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been bailed after winning an appeal against a finding of contempt of court.

Robinson, 35, admitted the charge and received a 13-month jail term in May after he filmed outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial.

At the Court of Appeal, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett ruled there had been technical flaws by the judge who jailed him.

He will attend the Old Bailey for the Leeds allegation to be reheard.