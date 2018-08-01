Tommy Robinson bailed after Court of Appeal win
- 1 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been bailed after winning an appeal against a finding of contempt of court.
Robinson, 35, admitted the charge and received a 13-month jail term in May after he filmed outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial.
At the Court of Appeal, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett ruled there had been technical flaws by the judge who jailed him.
He will attend the Old Bailey for the Leeds allegation to be reheard.