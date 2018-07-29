Image caption The severity of the weather saw the Met Office upgrade their weather warning to amber

Rail services have been halted in a part of East Yorkshire and dozens of homes were left without power after storms struck overnight on Friday.

All lines between Beverley and Bridlington are blocked following signal damage caused by lightning.

Operator Northern said trains between Hull and Scarborough would be suspended between Beverley and Bridlington.

The lines are expected to be blocked until Monday and people are being told not to travel on the Wolds Coast line.

Dozens of homes in the Pocklington and Howden were without power for several hours.

A number of homes and businesses were also affected by flash floods including a row of six cottages in North Ferriby.

Humber Street Gallery said flooding in the galleries meant it was closing until further notice.

In a statement on Facebook, it said it hoped to reopen early next week.