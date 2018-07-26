Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption James Sutcliffe (centre) was sentenced along with his mother Janet and father Kevin

A man who shot dead a father-of-three in a dispute over an £800 debt has been jailed for life.

Tyron Charles, 29, was shot in the head in a shipping container at an allotment near Bradford in September 2017.

James Sutcliffe, 29, who dumped his victim's body on a remote moor, was convicted of murder at Bradford Crown Court and jailed for at least 30 years.

His parents, Kevin, 60, and Janet, 62, were also jailed for plotting to dispose of the body to help their son.

After the murder Sutcliffe, who lived with his parents in Hill Crest Road, Denholme, took money off the corpse before putting the body in bags and dumping it near Oxenhope.

Mr Charles was missing for more than five weeks.

His body was only discovered after police secretly recorded conversations between Sutcliffe and his parents during visiting at HMP Hull last October, the court heard during the trial.

Sutcliffe was being hounded over payment of a debt of about £800 in the days leading up to the killing, the court heard.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles was found by police on moorland several weeks after being reported missing

On the day of the murder Mr Charles had gone to Sutcliffe's smallholding, in Denholme, with another man, Adrian Williams.

There was a scuffle between the Sutcliffe and Mr Williams, who then left.

Sutcliffe shot Mr Charles in the shipping container on the land and after dumping his body he tried to soak up blood at the scene with sand and cement.

The Honourable Mr Justice Lavender told Sutcliffe: "You didn't just kill him. First you robbed his corpse. You went through his pockets and took out the money which you could find.

"You later joked with your parents about spending his money."

'Wicked crime'

Sutcliffe had left the body to rot because he wanted to destroy any evidence linking him to the death, the judge said.

Mr Charles' mother, Wendy, said in a victim statement the family had to mourn over a closed coffin because Mr Charles' body had been dumped on the moor for so long.

Sutcliffe and his parents were found guilty of a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after a jury heard how they had discussed moving the body and possibly burning it.

Sutcliffe was given a four-year concurrent sentence for that offence and his parents were each jailed for two years.

Det Supt Patrick Twiggs said: "This was a wicked crime made worse by Sutcliffe's callous disregard for the body of his victim."