Image copyright Google Image caption The factory is located down a narrow lane close to residential properties

Plans to expand a bed firm could be laid to rest after residents protested about being kept awake at night.

The Sleep Factory, in Ossett, West Yorkshire, wants to expand its premises to increase storage.

But local residents are fearful about it becoming a 24/7 operation, "making it harder for residents to get peace".

At a meeting on Thursday, Wakefield Council's planning committee voted to delay a decision on the plans to allow for further scrutiny.

Resident Paul Jackson told the meeting: "This will mean more HGVs than we've got at the moment.

"This will mean more staff and it could become a 24/7 operation. There will be more noise making it harder for residents to get peace."

According to the Local Democracy Reporter Service, the concerns relate to access to the site, which is down a narrow lane past residential properties.

Councillor Tony Wallis said: "I think the problem here is that the factory has grown to such an extent that it's in the wrong place.

"It's quite clear that the highways are inadequate."

Planning officer Andrew Schoolar added: "Access is poor. The road's not wide enough as it is.

"The fact that you get industrial traffic passing by residents' houses is not ideal."

Officials delayed judgement but said if the plans were permitted in the future there would be an evening ban on HGVs.

No-one from the firm was available for comment.