The founder of a children's cancer charity is to go on trial accused of fraud involving more than £340,000.

Colin Nesbitt, 57, started the Little Heroes Cancer Trust in 2008, which raised money to buy toys for children with cancer and support families.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court where he denied five fraud charges and five allegations that he supplied false information about the charity's spending to the Charity Commission.

He will go on trial on 15 April.

It is alleged that Mr Nesbitt, of Kent Road, Bingley, abused his position as director of the charity by transferring money into bank accounts and giving loans to two men.

He was released on unconditional bail.