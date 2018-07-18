Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Robinson founded the EDL in 2009 but quit the group in 2013

Judges have delayed their decision in an appeal by far-right activist Tommy Robinson against his conviction and jailing for contempt of court.

The Court of Appeal expects a judgement on the former English Defence League leader to be made by the end of July.

Robinson, of Bedfordshire, was jailed in May after he admitted contempt of court by filming outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial.

He appeared under his real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon.

Robinson is serving a 13-month jail term for contempt of court.

It was the second time he had been found guilty of contempt.

During the hearing Robinson's QC, Jeremy Dein, urged Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other judges to overturn contempt of court findings, submitting procedural "deficiencies" had given rise to "prejudice".

Mr Dein argued the jail sentence was "manifestly excessive" and said "insufficient weight" had been given to personal mitigation.



At the time of the offence in Leeds Robinson was subject to a suspended sentence for a charge related to a separate case in Canterbury.

The Leeds footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.

Robinson was given 10 months in jail for contempt of court, and a further three months for breaching the previous suspended sentence.

He founded the far-right English Defence League in 2009, which became known for its street marches and demonstrations in towns and cities.

He quit the group in 2013.