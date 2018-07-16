Image copyright Guy Farrar Image caption Arthur France is one of the founders of the Leeds West Indian carnival

The founder of Leeds West Indian Carnival is to receive an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

Arthur France, 82, will be given the award for his contribution to the city.

Mr France founded Leeds West Indian Carnival, believed to be the oldest event of its kind in Europe, in 1967 and heads its organising committee.

He came to the UK in 1957 from the Caribbean island of Nevis and was made an MBE in 1997 for his community work.

The three-day carnival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It culminates with a parade on the streets of Chapeltown and Harehills attended by large crowds.

Image caption The event was founded in 1967

Mr France was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Leeds in 2015.

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: "Our honorary graduates are leaders in their fields and an inspiration to our graduating students.

"Their work has had a positive impact on the lives of others and it is an honour to acknowledge their contributions."