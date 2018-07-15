Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire/@WYFRS Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene just before 02:30 GMT

One hundred firefighters have dealt with a major fire at an industrial building in Leeds.

Homes near the blaze in Moor Road in Hunslet were evacuated after the fire engulfed the property overnight.

The fire also spread to a train carriage next to Middleton Railway, forcing the cancellation of the heritage line's gala day.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the cause was under investigation and crews remained on site damping down.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire/WYFRS Image caption Homes close to the blaze were evacuated

Image copyright Middleton Railway/@MiddletonRailwa Image caption Middleton Railway said it would be closed while firefighters remained on site

At its height 15 fire engines were sent to the scene and an aerial pump was used to tackle the blaze from above.

The fire service said the affected property was used for building supplies and measured 40m by 20m.

Evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.