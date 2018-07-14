Leeds & West Yorkshire

Huddersfield shooting: Cars shot at near retail park

  • 14 July 2018
Great Northern Street, Huddersfield Image copyright Google
Image caption Gunshots were heard at about 17:40 BST in Great Northern Street, Huddersfield

Three men have been arrested after shots were fired at two vehicles near a retail park.

Gunshots were heard at about 17:40 BST in Great Northern Street, Huddersfield, and it appeared two vehicles had been shot at, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said a gun was seized and a grey saloon car, thought to have been involved in the attack, was found.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remain in custody. No-one was injured.

Police said they believed it had been a targeted attack but "reassurance patrols" have been put on.

The street runs alongside the Great Northern Retail Park.

