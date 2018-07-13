Image copyright The Yorkshire Regiment/Facebook Image caption Pte Reece Miller had served with the Yorkshire Regiment since 2009

A soldier who died in Estonia was killed by a "gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted", a coroner said.

Pte Reece Miller, 29, died on 3 July while serving with the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment.

Oxfordshire Coroner's Office said the circumstances surrounding his death were still being investigated and an inquest will take place in December.

The Ministry of Defence said Pte Miller was from Huddersfield and had served in the regiment since 2009.

His commanding officer said he was "the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment".

Pte Miller's body was flown into RAF Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire last week.