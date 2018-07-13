Image copyright University of Leeds Image caption The plans for the new building include a teaching area and a cafe

Plans for a new University of Leeds building which have been described as a "dog's breakfast" have been deferred.

A proposal for the six-storey structure, which includes new teaching areas and a cafe, was deferred at a Leeds City Council planning meeting.

Councillor David Blackburn said the application "was a right dog's breakfast and should be turned down".

The university said work was being done to help preserve the area and maintain car parking provision.

Yorkshire breaking news: Labour MP quits party; Yorkshire steelworkers join Trump protests

Mr Blackburn, leader of the Green Party on the council, added: "It just looks totally out of place. I can't support it."

The proposal to build a brand new teaching block on Cloberry Street came before the planning panel meeting on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporter Service reported.

The application was deferred to a future date in the hope the university amends it.

Image copyright Google Image caption The proposed new teaching block would be built on Cloberry Street

The plans, described by councillors as "awful" and "unattractive", also met with some opposition from nearby residents.

Dr Hugh Hubbard, a resident, told the panel: "The building is too high, domineering and totally at odds with its surroundings."

He said it would be "disrespectful of local Georgian buildings".

Claire Linley, a planning consultant, said the university had outgrown its capacity in recent years.

The proposed new building would represent a £60m investment in the business school, she added.