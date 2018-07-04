Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles was found by police on moorland several weeks after being reported missing

The body of a murdered man was dumped in a builder's bag on moorland, a court has heard.

Police secretly taped prison visits with the alleged killer of Tyron Charles, 29, in order to find his body.

Bradford Crown Court heard Mr Charles was found in a bag behind a wall on marshy land near Oxenhope in October. He had been shot in the head.

James Sutcliffe, 29, of Hill Crest Road in Denholme, Bradford, denies his murder.

His parents, of the same address, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Richard Wright QC, defending Mr Sutcliffe, said there was no doubt his client hid the body, told lies and misled police.

But he told the jury the defendant was forced to dispose of the body and play along with the story that Mr Charles was missing.

'Recent invention'

Police found Mr Charles's blood in a shipping container on the land of the family's smallholding after he was reported missing by his family on 6 September.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said his body was eventually found when Mr Sutcliffe revealed details during a recorded prison visit at HMP Hull.

The court heard he and his parents Kevin, 60, and Janet Sutcliffe, 62, were discussing how to cover his tracks, including moving and burning the body.

All three deny a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Lumley said Mr Sutcliffe's claim that another man was responsible for the killing was "a recent invention" and a way to evade responsibility.

He said Mr Sutcliffe may have felt pressure or that he was in trouble, but told the court he shot Mr Charles in anger in the shipping container before hiding his body.

The trial continues.