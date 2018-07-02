Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Caelan Megson, Brandon Frew, Declan Grove and Matt Walshaw died at the scene of the crash

Police have released the identities of four young men who were killed in a car crash after leaving a party.

Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18 died at the scene on the Leeds outer ring road when their car collided with a taxi in the early hours of Saturday.

They all came from the Horsforth area of the city.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were also in the car and were taken to hospital. The Uber taxi driver was also hurt.

The Reverend Nigel Sinclair rector at St Margaret's Church in Horsforth has invited people to pay tribute at the church.

"My heart always bleeds when I see those roadside memorials," he said.

He said he had opened the church to offer people "somewhere else to come where there's not that association.

"Where they can think about the young men's lives, the good things of their lives and just spend some time together in peace."

Image caption Tributes have been left at the crash scene in Leeds

Among those paying tribute at the church was Seda Yalcin, who was the first person on the scene of the crash.

"It still so sad," she said.

"I can't even look at the road now."

West Yorkshire Police said the injured 16-year-old girl remained in a "serious but stable" condition and the 17-year-old's injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

The driver of the taxi, a 42-year-old man from Bradford, remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision took place at about 02:40 BST on Saturday.

Sgt Fiona Hoodless said: "We believe the people that were travelling in the Leon had left a party at a house in the area shortly before the collision."

Police want to hear from anyone who was at the party or who may have information that could help the investigation.