A man has been stabbed several times and seriously injured in an attack in Huddersfield town centre.

Officers were called to Kirkgate after a 28-year-old man had been found with multiple stab wounds at about 04:00 BST, said West Yorkshire Police.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening by the force.

There is a police cordon in the area for a forensic investigation.

The man could have been attacked after an altercation with a group of men at the Verve bar, in Byram Street, said police.

"The victim has been stabbed a number of times and, while his injuries are fortunately not life threatening, the consequences could easily have been much worse," Det Insp Shaf Rehman said.

The force is appealing for information.