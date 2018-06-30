Image caption The A6120 outer ring road remains closed in Horsforth

A number of people were seriously injured in a collision in the early hours between a car and a taxi in Leeds.

The A6120 outer ring road has been shut in Horsforth since the crash at about 02:40 BST, West Yorkshire Police said.

An investigation is under way into the collision on Broadway, at the junction of Bank Gardens.

The force said the road, between Featherbank Lane and Stanhope Drive, will remain shut for some time.

