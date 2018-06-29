Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Image caption The blaze destroyed a first floor flat and badly damaged the ground floor property

Two people had to jump to safety from a first-floor flat after a disposable barbeque was thrown into a wheelie bin that then caught fire.

Fire crews said the flat was "completely destroyed" and the ground floor property was badly damaged.

Crews were called to Wenborough Lane, Holmewood, Bradford, West Yorkshire, at shortly before 23:00 BST on Thursday.

A fire service spokesman said the fire had spread "incredibly quickly".

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the occupant of the ground floor was rescued by neighbours.

Fire investigation officers attended the scene and confirmed the fire was started by the disposable barbeque.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Image caption The blaze caused serious damaged to the property

Watch Manager Jamie Lister said: "This incident shows how vital it is to ensure that your barbeque is completely out before putting it away or disposing of it.

"Luckily the fire didn't spread to neighbouring properties and all the occupants managed to escape with their lives."