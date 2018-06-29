Image caption Asim Majid appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from prison

A man has been charged with arranging to send money to another person knowing it may be used for terrorism.

Asim Majid, of Cranbourne Road, Bradford, appeared at the Old Bailey in London via a video link from prison on Thursday.

The 29-year-old CCTV operator is also accused of having a publication likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Majid faces a further count of being in possession of terrorist material.

It relates to a video allegedly found on a device belonging to Mr Majid, which shows two men demonstrating, on a live prisoner, how to kill somebody using a knife.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 8 October.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested him on 13 June.