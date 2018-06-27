Swimmer dies after going into River Aire in Kirkstall
A 17-year-old swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the River Aire in Leeds.
Police received a report from the ambulance service at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday that a teenage boy had gone into the water near Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.
Police, fire and ambulance crews went to the scene.
A body was recovered from the water at about 01:30 on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Open water swimming advice
- Get to know where you are swimming and check the conditions before going in
- Make sure you are properly equipped
- Beware of the cold
- Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help - especially in remote locations
- Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users
Source: National Water Safety Forum