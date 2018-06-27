Image caption A body was recovered from the water on Wednesday morning

A 17-year-old swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the River Aire in Leeds.

Police received a report from the ambulance service at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday that a teenage boy had gone into the water near Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.

Police, fire and ambulance crews went to the scene.

A body was recovered from the water at about 01:30 on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Open water swimming advice

Get to know where you are swimming and check the conditions before going in

Make sure you are properly equipped

Beware of the cold

Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help - especially in remote locations

Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users

Source: National Water Safety Forum