Swimmer dies after going into River Aire in Kirkstall

  • 27 June 2018
River Aire near the scene
Image caption A body was recovered from the water on Wednesday morning

A 17-year-old swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the River Aire in Leeds.

Police received a report from the ambulance service at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday that a teenage boy had gone into the water near Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.

Police, fire and ambulance crews went to the scene.

A body was recovered from the water at about 01:30 on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Image copyright Getty Images

Open water swimming advice

  • Get to know where you are swimming and check the conditions before going in
  • Make sure you are properly equipped
  • Beware of the cold
  • Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help - especially in remote locations
  • Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users

Source: National Water Safety Forum

