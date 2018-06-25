Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Burling, 18, died at his home in Farnley in June 2016

The mother of a teenager who died in an emaciated state made a doctor's appointment for herself but failed to mention her son's worsening health, a court has heard.

Dawn Cranston agreed she probably saw a GP in January 2016 about her anxiety.

She said she did not mention 18-year-old Jordan Burling "because he didn't want anything to do with doctors".

Leeds Crown Court heard Mr Burling's estranged father had sent texts urging her to take their son to the GP.

But Ms Cranston argued Mr Burling's health did not start to deteriorate until several months later - in March or April 2016, three months before her son died at their home in Farnley, Leeds.

Ms Cranston, 45, denies manslaughter along with Mr Burling's grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, and his sister Abigail Burling, 25.

The three women also deny an alternative count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable person.

Image caption Denise Cranston, 70, Abigail Burling, 25, and Dawn Cranston, 45, all deny manslaughter

Jordan Burling weighed less than six stone (37kg) when he died at home on 30 June 2016.

The trial continues.