Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack took place near to the Grace Street footbridge in Leeds city centre

A woman has been seriously injured in a sexual assault in Leeds.

Police said the victim was left with serious facial injuries following the "horrific attack" near to the Grace Street footbridge at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses "who saw anything suspicious at that time".

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said: "We have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family, providing them support following this horrific ordeal."