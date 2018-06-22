Image copyright Page Park Image caption The renovation includes a new entrance to the theatre

The West Yorkshire Playhouse has reverted back to its original title of the Leeds Playhouse ahead of a £15.8m revamp.

The Leeds Playhouse opened in the city in 1970 and was rebranded when the theatre moved to its present Quarry Hill site in 1990.

As part of the revamp the theatre plans to build a new entrance, upgrade equipment and create new studio space.

A fundraising campaign by the theatre aims to find the final £800,000 needed.

Leeds City Council's executive board will discuss whether to approve the project, including spending a further £1.44m on the work, at a meeting on Wednesday.

An Arts Council grant will cover £6.6m of the costs, with £5.6m from Leeds City Council and the rest from the venue's own funds, the council said.

During the redevelopment, a 350-seat temporary theatre will be used to allow productions to continue.

Image copyright Alastair Muir Image caption The theatre is to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020

Robin Hawkes, executive director of Leeds Playhouse, said the project was "a transformational moment".

James Brining, artistic director said: "We love West Yorkshire and we're the same theatre in the same location we have been since moving to Quarry Hill."

It is hoped that if the funding can be found, the work will be completed by 2019.