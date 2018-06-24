Image copyright Chadwick family Image caption Adam Chadwick was celebrating his daughter, Ruby's, third birthday on the day of the attack

The mother of a man shot dead a decade ago in a possible case of mistaken identity has described him as a "dad in a million".

Father-of-one, Adam Chadwick, was shot when a masked gang tried to force their way into his sister's house on 24 June, 2008.

He was celebrating his daughter Ruby's third birthday at the time.

The 20-year-old died two days later in hospital. His mother Jackie Chadwick said: "Please give us justice.

"Someone does know something and we just need something so we can put him to rest."

'Still out there'

Mr Chadwick was watching a film at his sister's house in Clifton Mount, Harehills, when a woman knocked on the door and asked for "Michelle".

She knocked again and three masked men tried to force their way in, shooting Adam in the struggle.

Image caption Mr Chadwick was shot as three masked men tried to force their way into his sister's house in Leeds

Despite extensive appeals, including a reconstruction on the BBC's Crimewatch programme and a reward of £10,000, no-one has been convicted.

West Yorkshire Police said the men were described as black and wearing masks and camouflage clothing.

The woman with them was described as white, aged in her late 20s, around 5ft 5ins (165cm) tall with dark brown hair, olive skin and dark eyes.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley said: "The offender is still out there. I firmly believe that there are people still within the community who know who was involved, what happened that night and why."