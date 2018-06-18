Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Akhtar worked at Princess Royal Community Health Centre on Greenhead Road in Huddersfield

A doctor who asked a patient about sex positions and told her to bring sex toys to a surgery has been struck off.

Huddersfield gynaecologist Dr Iftekhar Ahmed also watched the female patient undress and did not allow her to cover her lower body during the consultation.

Dr Ahmed worked at Princess Royal Community Health Centre where the incidents took place in 2013 and 2015.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found he was guilty of sexual misconduct.

He was found to have abused his position of trust and was banned from the medical register for life.

Dr Ahmed qualified in 1993 and was practising as an associate specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, contraception and sexual health, and genito-urinary medicine at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

The patient went to Dr Ahmed's surgery in August 2013 and January 2015, suffering from vaginal soreness, where she said she was made to feel "dirty", the tribunal said.

It found that Dr Ahmed had asked "unnecessary" questions about the patient's sex life, including sexual positions with her partner.

'Install pornography'

He touched her inappropriately, performed an intimate examination without her informed consent, and asked several times if his examinations "made her want to have sex", the tribunal said.

He also asked if he could come to her house to install pornographic material on her laptop.

The medical tribunal found that Dr Ahmed accessed the patient's medical records so he could get obtain her personal telephone number, and he phoned her more than once.

He was also found not to have put in her medical record the questions about sex toys, pornography or the telephone call.

The MPTS said Dr Ahmed's ban would begin immediately.