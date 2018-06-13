Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ashkan Ebrahimi began stalking police officers and the judge involved in his court case

A man "obsessed with revenge" against the legal system after losing a court case has been jailed for 15 years.

A police raid on the Halifax home of Ashkan Ebrahimi in October 2015 discovered chemicals, swords, crossbows and high-powered air rifles.

Evidence was also found that the 33-year-old had visited the home addresses of police officers and the judge involved his case.

West Yorkshire Police said Ebrahimi planned on "harming a police officer".

The force said he became "obsessed with revenge" after a court granted his former partner a non-molestation order, which led to him being separated from his young child.

"The effects of this action sowed the seeds of a deep hatred of the police that grew exponentially from that moment," a police spokesman said.

"He believed that the police were committed to destroying his life and set about seeking to take extreme violent action against them."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption A police raid on his Halifax home recovered a stash of weapons and chemicals

He was arrested after concerns were raised by Calderdale College, where Ebrahimi had enrolled on an adult GCSE science course, about his unusual interest in chemicals and wanting to develop a science lab at home.

A large amount of chemicals were recovered from his address, along with an extensive collection of weapons, police said.

His mobile phone had vehicle registration numbers of the cars and photographs of the homes of people involved in his case.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption West Yorkshire Police said Ebrahimi planned on "harming a police officer"

An analysis of his sat-nav showed he had visited the address of the judge who had issued the order, as well as the addresses of police officers and the solicitor of his former partner.

He had searched the internet on the use and effects of chemicals and how police officers are protected when not at work.

Ebrahimi, of Oak Lane, Halifax, was found guilty at Bradford Crown Court of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and stalking offences.

He was given an extended five-year licence period on top of his prison sentence.