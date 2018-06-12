Image copyright Highways England Image caption The children were spotted by Highways England's control room cameras

A major motorway was closed after children were seen playing on the carriageway.

Highways England said it shut the M62 at Gildersome in Leeds in both directions after control room CCTV cameras "witnessed them running over all the lanes in front of traffic".

The road was reopened just after 20:00 BST on Monday after the children left the area.

The agency said it was investigating how they got onto the motorway.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "Years ago your mum used to tell you go play on the motorway. It was never a wise saying.

"We hope kids stay on the real playground."