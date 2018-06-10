Image copyright Google

A man stabbed in the chest in a West Yorkshire park is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was stabbed in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with a single stab wound, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested and are currently in custody, officers said. Any witnesses are asked to contact the force.