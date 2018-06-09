Image copyright Bokehgo Image caption The owl is a civic symbol of Leeds and is part of the city's coat-of-arms

A mural described as the UK's tallest piece of street art has received a national award.

Athena Rising reaches more than 150ft (46m) from the ground on the Platform building - formerly City House - near Leeds railway station.

The mural, which depicts an owl alongside the moon and a crown, is part of a street art project called A City Less Grey.

The design was honoured at a planning awards ceremony in London.

The mural was created by a pair of artists known as Nomad Clan.

The duo, Cbloxx and AYLO (Joy Gilleard and Hayley Garner), used hundreds of cans of spray paint to complete the artwork over the space of about two weeks.

Image copyright Bokehgo Image caption About 600 cans of paint were used during the creation of Athena Rising

Andrew Cooper, Leeds Business Improvement District chief executive, said: "It has brought colour, creativity and impact to the streets of Leeds."

Planning magazine's annual national awards honour designs that bring life into public places and spaces.