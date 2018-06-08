Image copyright Philip Harper Image caption A government minister gave permission for Boston Spa Academy to join The Gorse Academies Trust

A school that faced being shut and merged with another school has been allowed to join an academies trust instead.

Leeds City Council had planned to shut Boston Spa Academy and merge it with nearby Wetherby High School.

But the government has now granted an "academy order", allowing the Boston Spa school to join The Gorse Academies Trust (TGAT).

Principal Christopher Walsh said he was "thrilled" the plan had been endorsed.

In February Mr Walsh criticised the council's to demolish his school.

The academy, formerly Boston Spa School, has a "good" rating from Ofsted. Last year, governors agreed the best way of making it "outstanding" would be to become part of TGAT.

Government decision

Leeds City Council had challenged the application and the case went to the Schools' Minister Lord Agnew to make a decision.

Stephen Hall, chair of the governors at Boston Spa said the move was "excellent news".

"The focus of governors has always been standards and outcomes, and we are obviously delighted that we are finally in a place to drive our partnership plan with TGAT forward."

TGAT Chief Executive Sir John Townsley said the trust was happy with the decision.

He said: "We are delighted at this resolution.

"Over this last year we have really enjoyed working with governors, leaders and staff at Boston Spa and to finally to be in a position to make significant progress with our partnership plan is excellent news."

Wetherby's three ward councillors Alan Lamb, Gerald Wilkinson and Norma Harrington also welcomed the news.