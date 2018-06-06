Image copyright PA Image caption Ray Wilson was England's left back in 1966

The funeral of 1966 World Cup winner Ray Wilson has been held in Huddersfield.

Wilson, often described as England's greatest left back, died in May aged 83 after being diagnosed with dementia.

He spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Everton, where he helped them win the 1966 FA Cup.

The service at Huddersfield crematorium saw several fellow members of the England cup-winning team attend.

Wilson was born in Derbyshire and played for Huddersfield Town, Everton, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.

After he retired from football he ran an undertakers and lived in Slaithwaite near Huddersfield.

He was appointed an MBE in 2000 and is survived by his widow Pat and two sons.

Image copyright PA Image caption Wilson was a "regular supporter" at Huddersfield Town matches, said the club

Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton were at the funeral along with Jack Charlton and goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the World Cup-winning side.

Other footballers including Mike Summerbee were at the service.

Norman Hunter, his World Cup team-mate and Leeds United player, said Wilson was an important part of the England squad.

"Ray probably wasn't as recognised as the other lads but I think as a team-mate you looked at the team sheet and you were very, very happy to have the name Ray Wilson at left back", he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Norman Hunter said he was pleased to have Wilson as a team mate

Wilson won the first of his 63 England caps in 1960 when he featured in the 1-1 draw against Scotland.

Currently he is the last Terrier to play at a World Cup while at the club, having played in the 1962 tournament.

After 283 appearances for Huddersfield Town, Wilson joined Everton in 1964.

He was England's oldest player in the 4-2 win over West Germany at Wembley in the World Cup Final.