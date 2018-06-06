Image copyright PA Image caption West Yorkshire Police said the drugs were designed "to appeal to young people"

Police have issued a warning about taking drugs with "catchy names" after two girls who took an "illicit substance" were hospitalised.

West Yorkshire Police said the girls from Castleford, aged 12 and 13, were in a stable condition and under observation in hospital.

Officers believe the girls took tablets named "Snapchat pills".

The force said that a 13-year-old boy from Castleford had been arrested in connection with drugs-related offences.

"We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs," West Yorkshire Police said on its Twitter feed.

"Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people."

No images have been released of the Snapchat pills, although there have been cases of illegal drugs being manufactured as small yellow, brick-shaped tablets bearing the mobile app's logo.

The warning comes less than two weeks after two people died and more than a dozen fell ill at a festival on the south coast.